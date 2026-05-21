Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wells Fargo & Company

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.06.

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Phreesia Stock Down 3.7%

PHR opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $545.74 million, a P/E ratio of 294.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Phreesia had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,483 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $116,877.81. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,323.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Yvonne Hui sold 10,063 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $91,372.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $235,998.28. This trade represents a 27.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,493 shares of company stock valued at $461,983. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 132,015 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Phreesia News

Here are the key news stories impacting Phreesia this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Portnoy, Levi & Korsinsky, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and The Gross Law Firm, announced or reiterated class-action claims against Phreesia over alleged investor harm during the May 8, 2025 to March 30, 2026 period, which can weigh on sentiment and raise legal overhang. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Portnoy, Levi & Korsinsky, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and The Gross Law Firm, announced or reiterated class-action claims against Phreesia over alleged investor harm during the May 8, 2025 to March 30, 2026 period, which can weigh on sentiment and raise legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits focus on allegations that Phreesia overstated growth durability and made misleading statements about the AccessOne acquisition, reinforcing concerns about execution and disclosure credibility. Article Title

The lawsuits focus on allegations that Phreesia overstated growth durability and made misleading statements about the AccessOne acquisition, reinforcing concerns about execution and disclosure credibility. Neutral Sentiment: Several notices mainly remind investors about the July 13, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, which keeps the legal situation in focus but does not add new operational news for the company. Article Title

Several notices mainly remind investors about the July 13, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, which keeps the legal situation in focus but does not add new operational news for the company. Neutral Sentiment: An article also noted that Phreesia is projected to post quarterly earnings, but it did not provide new fundamental results or guidance, so it is unlikely to be the main driver of the stock’s move. Article Title

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc NYSE: PHR is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company's cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

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