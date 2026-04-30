Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.46), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $143.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.05 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. Piedmont Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.490-1.540 EPS.

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Piedmont Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE PDM traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,674. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.29. Piedmont Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrews Advisory Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 55,857 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,469,000. Amundi boosted its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 66,177 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,685 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Piedmont Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, that focuses on the ownership, acquisition and management of office properties. The company's portfolio comprises a mix of multi-tenant and single-tenant buildings, with a particular emphasis on small- to mid-size office campuses and urban infill properties. Piedmont Realty Trust structures its leases and property services to support a diversified base of tenants, including professional services firms, government agencies and technology companies.

The company's operating model combines property management, leasing and strategic capital allocation to enhance asset value and drive income stability.

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