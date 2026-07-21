Piedmont Realty Trust (PDM) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Piedmont Realty Trust to announce earnings of ($0.0304) per share and revenue of $129.0230 million for the quarter. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 15.28%.The firm had revenue of $143.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. Piedmont Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $9.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PDM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Piedmont Realty Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Piedmont Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 214.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,741 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 9,854 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, that focuses on the ownership, acquisition and management of office properties. The company's portfolio comprises a mix of multi-tenant and single-tenant buildings, with a particular emphasis on small- to mid-size office campuses and urban infill properties. Piedmont Realty Trust structures its leases and property services to support a diversified base of tenants, including professional services firms, government agencies and technology companies.

The company's operating model combines property management, leasing and strategic capital allocation to enhance asset value and drive income stability.

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