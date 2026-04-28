Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Posts Earnings Results

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ping An Insurance Co. of China had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 11.80%.

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Ping An Insurance Co. of China Stock Performance

Ping An Insurance Co. of China stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. 14,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,739. Ping An Insurance Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $141.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance Co. of China from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ping An Insurance Co. of China

About Ping An Insurance Co. of China

Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd., commonly known as Ping An, is a diversified financial services conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Founded in 1988 as one of the country's first joint-stock insurance companies, Ping An has developed broad capabilities across life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and annuity products. The company serves individual and corporate customers with a range of protection and savings products, including life policies, auto and property coverage, commercial insurance solutions and retirement-oriented offerings.

Beyond traditional insurance underwriting, Ping An operates an integrated financial services platform that includes retail and corporate banking, asset and wealth management, securities brokerage and investment services.

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