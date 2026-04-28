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Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Ping An Insurance Co. of China logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Pinga An reported quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share, with a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 11.80%.
  • Shares traded down $0.10 to $15.50 on light volume (14,156 vs. average 172,739), with a market cap of $141.67 billion, a P/E of 7.56 and a 52‑week range of $11.50–$18.92.
  • Zacks Research downgraded the stock from "hold" to "strong sell", and MarketBeat shows an average analyst rating of "Sell."
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ping An Insurance Co. of China had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Stock Performance

Ping An Insurance Co. of China stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. 14,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,739. Ping An Insurance Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $141.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance Co. of China from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ping An Insurance Co. of China

About Ping An Insurance Co. of China

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd., commonly known as Ping An, is a diversified financial services conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Founded in 1988 as one of the country's first joint-stock insurance companies, Ping An has developed broad capabilities across life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and annuity products. The company serves individual and corporate customers with a range of protection and savings products, including life policies, auto and property coverage, commercial insurance solutions and retirement-oriented offerings.

Beyond traditional insurance underwriting, Ping An operates an integrated financial services platform that includes retail and corporate banking, asset and wealth management, securities brokerage and investment services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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