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Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
Pinterest logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Pinterest has a consensus analyst rating of “Hold” from 35 analysts, with 16 buys, 18 holds, and 1 sell. The average 12-month price target is about $27.40.
  • Several analysts recently adjusted their views positively, including Mizuho, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Oppenheimer, with multiple firms raising price targets to $30. Deutsche Bank, however, reiterated a hold rating with a $24 target.
  • The company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.27 EPS on $1.01 billion in revenue, both above estimates. Insider selling also continued, while institutional investors own a large majority of the stock at 88.81%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.4031.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $549,000. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $279,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 691,840 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,656. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,195 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,815. 8.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $357,945,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,887,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,492,169 shares of the company's stock worth $556,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,808,870 shares of the company's stock worth $694,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,988,631 shares of the company's stock worth $109,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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