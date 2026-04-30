Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,785,235 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 88,971,072 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,583,694 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Pinterest News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark cut its price target slightly from $34 to $33 but kept a "buy" rating, still implying substantial upside from current levels — this signals at least one shop sees meaningful recovery potential. Article Title

Benchmark cut its price target slightly from $34 to $33 but kept a "buy" rating, still implying substantial upside from current levels — this signals at least one shop sees meaningful recovery potential. Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on PINS, reflecting cautious near‑term expectations even as the company works on user monetization. Article Title

RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on PINS, reflecting cautious near‑term expectations even as the company works on user monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting AI shopping tools and Pinterest’s push into connected‑TV ads (tvScientific) frames a potential revenue growth path but also flags higher operating costs and ongoing ad‑pricing pressure — a mixed catalyst that could swing sentiment depending on execution. Article Title

Coverage highlighting AI shopping tools and Pinterest’s push into connected‑TV ads (tvScientific) frames a potential revenue growth path but also flags higher operating costs and ongoing ad‑pricing pressure — a mixed catalyst that could swing sentiment depending on execution. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst models are being tweaked rather than overhauled (a small fair‑value lift to ~$23.43 in one writeup); the research community remains cautious — upside depends on user engagement and ad RPM stabilization. Article Title

Analyst models are being tweaked rather than overhauled (a small fair‑value lift to ~$23.43 in one writeup); the research community remains cautious — upside depends on user engagement and ad RPM stabilization. Negative Sentiment: A wave of securities‑class‑action filings and firm solicitations (Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, Bernstein Liebhard, Glancy, Bragar Eagel & Squire, SueWallSt, etc.) allege disclosure issues tied to the Feb. 7, 2025–Feb. 12, 2026 class period and urge investors to file before the May 29, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline. Litigation can drive legal costs, distraction, and downside risk to shares while deadlines and potential settlements remain unresolved. Representative notices: Rosen Release PR Newswire Bronstein Notice

Pinterest Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.69. 11,771,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,301,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $50,583.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 695,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,335,825.22. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at $549,000. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,443 shares of company stock worth $113,584 over the last ninety days. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 5.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 45.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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