Pinterest (PINS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2295 per share and revenue of $965.4560 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.87%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pinterest Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE PINS opened at $19.92 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $23.00 price target on Pinterest in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $50,583.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 695,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,335,825.22. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,000. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,443 shares of company stock worth $113,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,690.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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