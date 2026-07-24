Piper Sandler Cuts Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Price Target to $526.00

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $540.00 to $526.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Piper Sandler's target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.12% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $355.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $465.62.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $355.12 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $305.96 and a 1-year high of $564.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.36 and a 200-day moving average of $354.35.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.Roper Technologies's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,656 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $474,070,000 after purchasing an additional 903,223 shares in the last quarter. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,567,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 772,347 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $343,795,000 after purchasing an additional 510,138 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Roper Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roper Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roper beat Q2 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $5.38 versus the $5.29 consensus, with revenue of $2.11 billion and 8.5% year-over-year sales growth. Article Title

Roper beat Q2 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $5.38 versus the $5.29 consensus, with revenue of $2.11 billion and 8.5% year-over-year sales growth. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to 22.150-22.300, above the prior Street view, and lifted Q3 EPS guidance to 5.750-5.800, signaling management confidence in continued momentum. Article Title

The company raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to 22.150-22.300, above the prior Street view, and lifted Q3 EPS guidance to 5.750-5.800, signaling management confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Results were helped by strength in Application Software and AI-integrated software demand, reinforcing the company’s higher-margin software growth story. Article Title

Results were helped by strength in Application Software and AI-integrated software demand, reinforcing the company’s higher-margin software growth story. Positive Sentiment: News coverage highlighted a “beat and raise” quarter, which typically supports the stock by suggesting earnings momentum and better-than-expected execution. Article Title

News coverage highlighted a “beat and raise” quarter, which typically supports the stock by suggesting earnings momentum and better-than-expected execution. Neutral Sentiment: Investors may also be watching the Q2 earnings call transcript and press materials for more detail on segment trends, capital allocation, and the durability of AI/software demand. Article Title

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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