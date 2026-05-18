Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $875.00 to $855.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Piper Sandler's price target points to a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REGN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $801.00 to $796.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $779.00 to $762.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $900.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $810.91.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.9%

NASDAQ REGN traded down $75.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $622.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,009,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,718. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $744.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $746.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This represents a 49.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Negative Sentiment: Regeneron’s phase 3 melanoma trial for fianlimab missed its main goal, weakening confidence in a high-profile pipeline asset and contributing to analyst downgrades. Reuters article

Regeneron’s phase 3 melanoma trial for fianlimab missed its main goal, weakening confidence in a high-profile pipeline asset and contributing to analyst downgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup reaffirmed its neutral rating on REGN but cut its price target to $700 from $900 , signaling a more cautious valuation view. Tickerreport article

Citigroup reaffirmed its rating on REGN but cut its price target to from , signaling a more cautious valuation view. Neutral Sentiment: Leerink Partners also reaffirmed a market perform rating and lowered its target to $641 from $792 , reflecting reduced expectations after the trial setback. Benzinga article

Leerink Partners also reaffirmed a rating and lowered its target to from , reflecting reduced expectations after the trial setback. Positive Sentiment: Regeneron announced a strategic collaboration with Parabilis Medicines to develop novel antibody-Helicon conjugates, a pipeline-expanding deal that could eventually generate significant milestone payments and royalties. Yahoo Finance article

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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