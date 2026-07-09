Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $855.00 to $854.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Piper Sandler's price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $787.67.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $664.28. 161,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,074. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $647.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $723.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $541.00 and a one year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.22 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,075,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,004,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,596,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,547,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,975,990,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,551,858,000 after purchasing an additional 835,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,949,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,504,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,887 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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