Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the software maker's stock. Piper Sandler's price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.05% from the stock's previous close.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded Fortinet from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Freedom Capital cut Fortinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Stephens set a $115.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $94.71.

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Fortinet Stock Up 23.6%

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $21.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,856,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company's revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $220,269.42. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,927,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $882,456,986.13. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 5,355 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $476,059.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,978,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,709,744,555.60. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,581,275 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $6,354,874,000 after buying an additional 2,894,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,660,558 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,493,860,000 after acquiring an additional 477,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,152,917,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,504,597 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,151,810,000 after purchasing an additional 893,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,816,519 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $909,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,337 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Fortinet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat‑and‑raise quarter: Q1 revenue $1.85B (+20.1% YoY), non‑GAAP EPS $0.82 vs. consensus ~ $0.62, billings +31% and product revenue +41%; company raised Q2 and FY26 guidance, supporting near‑term upside. Read More.

Beat‑and‑raise quarter: Q1 revenue $1.85B (+20.1% YoY), non‑GAAP EPS $0.82 vs. consensus ~ $0.62, billings +31% and product revenue +41%; company raised Q2 and FY26 guidance, supporting near‑term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction — several outlets report the stock jumping in after‑hours/premarket (double‑digit moves on the beats) and Wall Street commentaries lifting targets and sentiment. Momentum from the beat is drawing buy‑side attention. Read More.

Market reaction — several outlets report the stock jumping in after‑hours/premarket (double‑digit moves on the beats) and Wall Street commentaries lifting targets and sentiment. Momentum from the beat is drawing buy‑side attention. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI/security product tailwind — Fortinet expanded its FortiGate G series (ASIC‑accelerated, AI‑focused data‑center/edge appliances), reinforcing the company’s positioning to capture AI‑driven security spend. Read More.

AI/security product tailwind — Fortinet expanded its FortiGate G series (ASIC‑accelerated, AI‑focused data‑center/edge appliances), reinforcing the company’s positioning to capture AI‑driven security spend. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price target increases from some shops (BTIG, BMO and others highlighted bullish scenarios, with some targets well above current levels), which can extend buying interest. Read More.

Analyst upgrades/price target increases from some shops (BTIG, BMO and others highlighted bullish scenarios, with some targets well above current levels), which can extend buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market context is mildly supportive (equity futures and low VIX), which may amplify how earnings flows into sector leaders like Fortinet but isn’t company‑specific. Read More.

Macro/market context is mildly supportive (equity futures and low VIX), which may amplify how earnings flows into sector leaders like Fortinet but isn’t company‑specific. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious on valuation despite the beat (several Hold/Neutral calls were reiterated), so follow‑through depends on execution against raised targets. Read More.

Some analysts remain cautious on valuation despite the beat (several Hold/Neutral calls were reiterated), so follow‑through depends on execution against raised targets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales disclosed (Ken Xie, Michael Xie) were executed under Rule 10b5‑1 plans to cover taxes on vested awards; routine but worth noting for those tracking insider flows. Read More.

Insider sales disclosed (Ken Xie, Michael Xie) were executed under Rule 10b5‑1 plans to cover taxes on vested awards; routine but worth noting for those tracking insider flows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some firms issued cautious/underperform views (e.g., Mizuho kept an underperform stance despite a raised target), highlighting downside risk if growth or margin momentum fades relative to current valuation. Read More.

Some firms issued cautious/underperform views (e.g., Mizuho kept an underperform stance despite a raised target), highlighting downside risk if growth or margin momentum fades relative to current valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Background trimming by some institutional holders and a meaningful proportion of analysts rated Hold — this can cap upside if the stock needs a broader base of conviction beyond near‑term earnings beats. Read More.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Further Reading

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