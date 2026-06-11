Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the enterprise software provider's stock. Piper Sandler's price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $271.29.

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Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $201.04 on Thursday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $578.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle delivered a Q4 earnings and revenue beat, with strong cloud infrastructure growth and a record backlog that reinforces demand for its AI/cloud services.

Oracle delivered a Q4 earnings and revenue beat, with strong cloud infrastructure growth and a record backlog that reinforces demand for its AI/cloud services. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance for fiscal 2027 profit, signaling confidence in the business outlook despite heavy investment.

Management raised guidance for fiscal 2027 profit, signaling confidence in the business outlook despite heavy investment. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle also won a $396 million U.S. government contract to modernize HR systems, adding another business win but not likely moving the stock on its own.

Oracle also won a $396 million U.S. government contract to modernize HR systems, adding another business win but not likely moving the stock on its own. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell after Oracle disclosed a steep increase in AI-related capital spending and additional planned fundraising, fueling fears about rising debt and weaker near-term cash flow.

Shares fell after Oracle disclosed a steep increase in AI-related capital spending and additional planned fundraising, fueling fears about rising debt and weaker near-term cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also questioning whether the aggressive spending pace can be sustained without pressuring margins, which has weighed on the broader software sector as well.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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