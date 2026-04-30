Piper Sandler Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $42.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Piper Sandler's price target points to a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.47.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,993,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,631,424. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,442,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $711,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $5,349,764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,509,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,062,158 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $520,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and comps surprised to the upside — Q1 revenue rose ~7.4% to about $3.1B and same-restaurant sales returned to growth (+0.5%), signaling a demand inflection that reassures growth-focused investors. Article Title

Revenue and comps surprised to the upside — Q1 revenue rose ~7.4% to about $3.1B and same-restaurant sales returned to growth (+0.5%), signaling a demand inflection that reassures growth-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Transactions turned positive and management credited new high‑protein menu items and digital initiatives for lifting traffic — a potential early sign the slump in visits is stabilizing. Article Title

Transactions turned positive and management credited new high‑protein menu items and digital initiatives for lifting traffic — a potential early sign the slump in visits is stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: Capital allocation and unit growth remain active (large share repurchases and continued new-restaurant openings), supporting EPS recovery over time and giving buy-side analysts reasons to reaffirm/raise targets. Article Title

Capital allocation and unit growth remain active (large share repurchases and continued new-restaurant openings), supporting EPS recovery over time and giving buy-side analysts reasons to reaffirm/raise targets. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained its growth framework (aggressive unit-add guidance for 2026) which balances short‑term margin pressure against long‑term expansion plans; investors will watch execution. Article Title

Management maintained its growth framework (aggressive unit-add guidance for 2026) which balances short‑term margin pressure against long‑term expansion plans; investors will watch execution. Negative Sentiment: Profitability deteriorated — operating margin and adjusted EPS compressed (EPS down to $0.24 from $0.29 a year ago) due to higher labor and operating costs; this is the main headwind to the share price. Article Title

Profitability deteriorated — operating margin and adjusted EPS compressed (EPS down to $0.24 from $0.29 a year ago) due to higher labor and operating costs; this is the main headwind to the share price. Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary and valuation concerns persist; some analysts / voices argue CMG’s recovery is uneven and multiples remain rich versus the near‑term fundamentals. Article Title

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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