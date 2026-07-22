Pitney Bowes (PBI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $443.4950 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 8.92%.The company had revenue of $477.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Pitney Bowes's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

PBI opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company's 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

Pitney Bowes Cuts Dividend

Pitney Bowes NYSE: PBI is Surging, Is it Too Risky?

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBI. Wall Street Zen raised Pitney Bowes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pitney Bowes from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Pitney Bowes from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pitney Bowes from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pitney Bowes

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pitney Bowes news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $301,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,117.68. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 316,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $5,408,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,603. This represents a 59.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,349,130 shares of company stock worth $53,285,535 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,630,801 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,808,000 after buying an additional 988,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,622,003 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 597,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,315 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 480,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 736,416 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 333,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company's stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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