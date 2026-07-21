PJT Partners (PJT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $425.2830 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.38 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $164.63 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.85. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. PJT Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PJT Partners from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $175.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PJT Partners

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,225,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,406.54. This represents a 12.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $457,290.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $312,786.36. This trade represents a 59.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,604,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 390.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,936 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 67,606 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,918 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,376,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 149,951 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,072,000 after purchasing an additional 57,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in PJT Partners by 462.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,674 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,813,000 after buying an additional 53,174 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm's dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

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