Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.190-3.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

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Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:PLNT opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.54. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 97.97%. The firm had revenue of $337.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.60 million. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Planet Fitness from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.27.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its position in Planet Fitness by 149.2% in the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 527,634 shares of the company's stock worth $54,768,000 after acquiring an additional 315,941 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,877,578 shares of the company's stock worth $529,071,000 after acquiring an additional 212,145 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $20,760,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP raised its position in Planet Fitness by 385.6% in the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 185,782 shares of the company's stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 147,527 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in Planet Fitness by 45.0% in the third quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 435,000 shares of the company's stock worth $45,153,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

Further Reading

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