Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.1083.

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A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $38.00 price objective on Planet Labs PBC and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PL

Planet Labs PBC News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Labs PBC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Planet Labs announced it is a founding participant in the AIRS initiative with Astroscale, a new industry-academia effort focused on atmospheric reentry research. The announcement highlights Planet’s role in a growing space ecosystem and could reinforce its long-term relevance in orbital data and space sustainability. Article Title

Planet Labs announced it is a founding participant in the AIRS initiative with Astroscale, a new industry-academia effort focused on atmospheric reentry research. The announcement highlights Planet’s role in a growing space ecosystem and could reinforce its long-term relevance in orbital data and space sustainability. Positive Sentiment: Options activity spiked, with traders buying far more Planet Labs call options than usual. That often signals expectations for continued upside or a near-term catalyst in the stock.

Options activity spiked, with traders buying far more Planet Labs call options than usual. That often signals expectations for continued upside or a near-term catalyst in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has pointed to strong quarterly results, including record revenue, a large backlog, and expanding defense and AI opportunities, which may be helping sentiment around the company. Article Title

Recent commentary has pointed to strong quarterly results, including record revenue, a large backlog, and expanding defense and AI opportunities, which may be helping sentiment around the company. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles are focused on valuation and post-earnings volatility, suggesting investors are still debating whether the recent rally is justified after a sharp run-up and prior decline. Article Title

Several articles are focused on valuation and post-earnings volatility, suggesting investors are still debating whether the recent rally is justified after a sharp run-up and prior decline. Negative Sentiment: Some analysis cautions that although revenue growth remains strong, profitability is still distant and guidance implies slower growth ahead, with capital intensity and potential dilution remaining concerns for investors. Article Title

Planet Labs PBC Trading Down 5.0%

NYSE PL opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $51.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 111.17% and a negative return on equity of 105.29%. The firm had revenue of $94.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.39 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,895,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,520,186.20. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 73,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $2,584,062.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 256,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,995,034.16. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the company's stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 7.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company's stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company's multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet's imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

Further Reading

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