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Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading Down 3.5% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Planet Labs PBC logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares traded down about 3.5% to $38.48 on Friday with volume ~11.7M (≈17% below average), even as unusual call‑option buying and a broader space‑sector rally have attracted bullish/speculative interest.
  • Underlying fundamentals pose risks: Planet missed March‑quarter EPS by $0.43, reported negative margins and high leverage (debt/equity 2.37), which could amplify downside if sentiment cools.
  • Market views are mixed — the consensus rating is "Hold" with a $29.61 target (six Buys, four Holds, one Sell), while institutions have increased stakes but insiders sold roughly 492k shares in the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks we like better than Planet Labs PBC.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.84 and last traded at $38.4790. 11,680,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 14,021,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

Planet Labs PBC News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Labs PBC this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Large, concentrated call‑option buying signals bullish investor/speculator interest; recent unusual activity included roughly 28,645 calls traded, well above average, suggesting momentum traders are positioned for more upside. Traders Purchase Large Volume of Planet Labs PBC Call Options NYSE: PL
  • Positive Sentiment: Company‑level catalysts reported include new defense contracts and a claimed satellite AI breakthrough — items that can boost revenue visibility and win government/business customers over time. Planet Labs (PL) Stock Gains Ground on Defense Contracts and Satellite AI Breakthrough
  • Positive Sentiment: Sector momentum: a broad space‑sector rally (coverage noting White House space initiatives, SpaceX IPO speculation and NASA’s Artemis II) has lifted space equities, driving short‑term buying interest in PL. Planet Labs Stock Soars Amid Space Sector Surge
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst/media momentum plays: PL is being recommended in some pre‑SpaceX‑IPO stock lists as a way to play broader space/geo‑intelligence upside. 2 stocks to buy before SpaceX IPO
  • Neutral Sentiment: Valuation check / investor debate: after a ~10x one‑year surge, analysts and columnists are asking whether PL is already priced for perfection — useful reading for investors weighing new entries vs. profit‑taking. Is It Too Late To Consider Planet Labs (PL) After Its 10x One Year Surge?
  • Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals and recent results remain a headwind: PL missed EPS estimates in its March quarter (reported loss larger than expected), has negative margins and high leverage metrics — factors that increase downside risk if sentiment cools.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.40 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $38.00 target price on Planet Labs PBC and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $28.00 target price on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PL

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.43). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 80.22%.The business had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.17 million. Planet Labs PBC's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Planet Labs PBC news, Director Kristen Robinson sold 47,835 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $1,289,631.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 222,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,009,303.12. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijaya Gadde sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $535,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 250,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,024.13. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 492,249 shares of company stock worth $15,500,339 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 320.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,678,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,758 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 758.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,727,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,386,000 after buying an additional 3,293,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 265.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,787,000 after buying an additional 2,506,595 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 257.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,362,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,662,000 after buying an additional 1,701,535 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,551,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,801,000 after buying an additional 1,637,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company's stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company's multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet's imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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