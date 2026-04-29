Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.020-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

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Plexus Price Performance

PLXS stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.60. The company had a trading volume of 594,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.75. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.28%.Plexus's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Monday, March 16th. Williams Trading set a $195.00 price target on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Plexus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Plexus from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Plexus

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other Plexus news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.59, for a total value of $97,795.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,360.65. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 9,541 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $1,921,557.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,732.60. This represents a 42.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,345,971. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 583.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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