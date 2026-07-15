Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Plexus from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Price Performance

PLXS stock opened at $260.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.88. Plexus has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $307.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.35%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $813,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,252.11. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,270 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $865,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,306,423.50. This trade represents a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,183. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $2,410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Plexus by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,460 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $2,182,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Plexus by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,638 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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