Plexus (PLXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $1.2295 billion for the quarter. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plexus Price Performance

PLXS opened at $260.66 on Wednesday. Plexus has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $307.06. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $274.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.98, for a total value of $442,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 68,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,320,582.24. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 510 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.17, for a total transaction of $138,806.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 665 shares in the company, valued at $180,993.05. The trade was a 43.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 20,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Plexus by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,410 shares of the technology company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Plexus by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Plexus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Plexus from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.67.

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Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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