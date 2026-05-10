Free Trial
→ Read this or regret it forever (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Pliant Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pliant Therapeutics has an average analyst rating of "Reduce" from five covering analysts, with two sell ratings, two hold ratings, and one buy rating.
  • The average 12-month price target is $3.00, reflecting cautious expectations versus the stock’s recent trading level around $1.22.
  • The company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss of ($0.35) EPS versus the consensus estimate of ($0.44), while analysts still expect a full-year loss of $1.51 per share.
  • Interested in Pliant Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Reduce" from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several analysts have commented on PLRX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.20. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 139,686 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 91.8% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,504,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,130,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 172,056 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,938,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 7,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,555,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,257 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PLRX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for fibrotic diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Pliant applies a precision medicine approach to target integrin-mediated signaling pathways implicated in the development and progression of fibrosis across organ systems.

The company's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small molecule designed to inhibit both αvβ1 and αvβ6 integrins in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pliant Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Pliant Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pliant Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Pliant Therapeutics currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Massive Data Leak Exposes 512,000-Line Code That Could Change Society Forever
Massive Data Leak Exposes 512,000-Line Code That Could Change Society Forever
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines