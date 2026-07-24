Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,437 shares, an increase of 1,258.6% from the June 30th total of 621 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,499 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get PLMK alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Plum Acquisition Corp. IV has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLMK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMK. Governors Lane LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company's stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 399,900 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $3,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $3,409,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,201,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 369,581 shares of the company's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 115,831 shares during the last quarter.

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

Shares of PLMK stock remained flat at $10.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,717. Plum Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker PLMK, the company has no operating history and was formed for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations, such as a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar transaction.

The company completed its initial public offering, raising capital through the sale of units comprised of ordinary shares and warrants. The net proceeds of the offering are held in a trust account, pending the identification and consummation of a suitable business combination within the prescribed timeframe, generally 24 months from the closing date of the offering.

Although Plum Acquisition Corp.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Plum Acquisition Corp. IV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Plum Acquisition Corp. IV wasn't on the list.

While Plum Acquisition Corp. IV currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here