Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,050 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Polar Capital (LON:POLR - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 to GBX 1,050 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.75% from the company's previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 670 price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 781.67.
Read Our Latest Report on POLR
Polar Capital Price Performance
Shares of POLR stock traded up GBX 41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 746. 460,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,794. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 643.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 593.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £706.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. Polar Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 397 and a 12-month high of GBX 752.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Win Robbins sold 4,995 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 623, for a total transaction of £31,118.85. Corporate insiders own 12.94% of the company's stock.
Polar Capital Company Profile
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Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned specialist, investment-led, active fund manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
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