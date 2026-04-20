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Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Polar Capital logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) hit a new 52‑week high, trading as high as GBX 709 and last at GBX 705 on volume of 247,547 shares.
  • Analysts are bullish: Deutsche Bank raised its target to GBX 780 with a "buy" rating, RBC reaffirmed an "outperform" at GBX 670, and the consensus rating is Buy with an average target of GBX 691.67.
  • The company has a market cap of £658.06m, a P/E of 17.35, PEG of 0.79 and 50/200‑day moving averages of GBX 630.34/582.33; insider Win Robbins sold 4,995 shares at GBX 623 and insiders own 12.94%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 709 and last traded at GBX 705, with a volume of 247547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 703.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 750 to GBX 780 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 670 target price on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polar Capital presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 691.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Polar Capital

Polar Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £658.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 630.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 582.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Win Robbins sold 4,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 623, for a total transaction of £31,118.85. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polar Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned specialist, investment-led, active fund manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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