Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.56% from the company's previous close.

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PII has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Polaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris to $67.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Polaris from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Polaris

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.39.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.56. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 35,086 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $2,344,797.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 136,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,113,072.46. This represents a 20.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin D. Duke sold 10,090 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $674,213.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,020,770.44. The trade was a 25.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,419 shares of company stock worth $3,371,183. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Danske Bank A S increased its position in Polaris by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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