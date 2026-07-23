Polaris (NYSE:PII) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PII. Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.00.

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Polaris Stock Performance

PII opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15. Polaris has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.Polaris's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Polaris by 6,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,463,750 shares of the company's stock worth $4,140,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,428,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,137,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,554,000 after buying an additional 426,482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 30.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,600,000 after buying an additional 528,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,058,000 after buying an additional 1,204,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,260 shares of the company's stock worth $84,269,000 after acquiring an additional 107,109 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

Further Reading

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