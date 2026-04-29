Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target indicates a potential downside of 9.07% from the company's current price.

PII has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Polaris to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Polaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Polaris from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Polaris to $67.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.11.

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Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 261,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.17. Polaris has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $75.25.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.56. Polaris had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,243 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $352,172.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,484.65. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 35,086 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $2,344,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,113,072.46. This trade represents a 20.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,183. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 17.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company's stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 15.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,363 shares of the company's stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Polaris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — Polaris reported $0.13 EPS versus a consensus loss and revenue of $1.66B (up ~8% yoy), showing stronger top‑line and an EPS surprise that likely drove initial buying interest. MarketBeat Q1 Results

Q1 earnings beat — Polaris reported $0.13 EPS versus a consensus loss and revenue of $1.66B (up ~8% yoy), showing stronger top‑line and an EPS surprise that likely drove initial buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target increase — Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $67 to $70 (neutral rating), signaling modest upside from current levels and providing some analyst support. Benzinga Note on Baird

Analyst target increase — Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $67 to $70 (neutral rating), signaling modest upside from current levels and providing some analyst support. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance provided — Polaris set FY26 EPS at $1.60–$1.70, roughly in line with street estimates (consensus ~$1.68), which reduces forecast uncertainty but is not a meaningful beat. PR News Release

FY‑2026 EPS guidance provided — Polaris set FY26 EPS at $1.60–$1.70, roughly in line with street estimates (consensus ~$1.68), which reduces forecast uncertainty but is not a meaningful beat. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials posted — The full Q1 slide deck and earnings‑call transcript are available for investors to review for forward commentary and segment details. Earnings Call Transcript Slide Presentation

Earnings materials posted — The full Q1 slide deck and earnings‑call transcript are available for investors to review for forward commentary and segment details. Negative Sentiment: Options activity shows bearish positioning — Unusual trading: ~2,385 put contracts were bought (≈+218% vs. typical volume), indicating some traders are hedging or betting on downside near term.

Options activity shows bearish positioning — Unusual trading: ~2,385 put contracts were bought (≈+218% vs. typical volume), indicating some traders are hedging or betting on downside near term. Negative Sentiment: Margin and profitability concerns persist — Despite the beat, Polaris posted a negative net margin (~-6.5%) and near‑zero ROE, and analysts highlight margin improvement as a key risk to sustained earnings recovery. Investing.com Margin Analysis

Margin and profitability concerns persist — Despite the beat, Polaris posted a negative net margin (~-6.5%) and near‑zero ROE, and analysts highlight margin improvement as a key risk to sustained earnings recovery. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance slightly light — Management’s revenue guide (~$7.2–7.3B) is marginally below consensus, which may cap upside until the company demonstrates margin recovery and clearer demand trends.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

Further Reading

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