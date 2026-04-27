Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Polaris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Polaris from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris to $67.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PII

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,059. Polaris has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.33.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Polaris had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Polaris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.25%.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 35,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $2,344,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,113,072.46. This trade represents a 20.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin D. Duke sold 10,090 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $674,213.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,020,770.44. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,183. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 564.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $81,447,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 677.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,295 shares of the company's stock worth $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 474,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,065,910 shares of the company's stock worth $67,419,000 after purchasing an additional 471,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,137,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,554,000 after purchasing an additional 426,482 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

Further Reading

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