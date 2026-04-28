Polaris Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,385 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 218% compared to the typical volume of 749 put options.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $352,172.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,484.65. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin D. Duke sold 10,090 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $674,213.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,020,770.44. This represents a 25.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,419 shares of company stock worth $3,371,183. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,913 shares of the company's stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,872 shares of the company's stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,726 shares of the company's stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.8% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PII. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Polaris to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Polaris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Polaris from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Polaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

Trending Headlines about Polaris

Here are the key news stories impacting Polaris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue beat consensus — Polaris reported $0.13 EPS (vs. loss expected) and $1.66B revenue, with revenue up 8% year-over-year; the print reduces near-term earnings uncertainty and likely drove initial upside. Polaris Inc (PII) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Q1 earnings and revenue beat consensus — Polaris reported $0.13 EPS (vs. loss expected) and $1.66B revenue, with revenue up 8% year-over-year; the print reduces near-term earnings uncertainty and likely drove initial upside. Positive Sentiment: Management posted FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.60–$1.70, roughly in line with Street estimates (consensus ~$1.68), which supports a return-to-profitability narrative for the year. Polaris Inc. First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Available on Company's Website

Management posted FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.60–$1.70, roughly in line with Street estimates (consensus ~$1.68), which supports a return-to-profitability narrative for the year. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance and commentary show modest upside but also flag margin pressure — revenue guidance was near Street expectations but not clearly above, so upside from guidance is limited unless margins improve. View Press Release (Q1 2026)

Guidance and commentary show modest upside but also flag margin pressure — revenue guidance was near Street expectations but not clearly above, so upside from guidance is limited unless margins improve. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media write-ups are parsing margins and key metrics — further detail on parts, dealer inventories and margin recovery will determine conviction for the earnings beat. Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Polaris Inc (PII) Q1 Earnings

Analyst and media write-ups are parsing margins and key metrics — further detail on parts, dealer inventories and margin recovery will determine conviction for the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put-option buying — traders purchased 2,385 put contracts (a ~218% increase vs. average), which can signal short-term hedging or bearish positioning and adds volatility risk to the name.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32. Polaris has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $75.25.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. Polaris's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Polaris's payout ratio is presently -33.25%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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