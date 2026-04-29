Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Insider Sells $24,522.16 in Stock

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY - Get Free Report) insider Anna Elin Margareta Rudensjo sold 1,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $24,522.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,740.72. This represents a 29.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 0.9%

PSNY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. 60,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,776. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PSNY shares. Zacks Research raised Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on PSNY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,970 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC NASDAQ: PSNY is an electric performance car company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of premium electric vehicles. Established as an offshoot of Volvo Car Group’s high-performance Polestar division, the company focuses on delivering a blend of Scandinavian design, advanced electric powertrains and cutting-edge connectivity features.

The roots of Polestar date back to 1996 when it operated as Volvo’s in-house tuning and motorsport arm.

Further Reading

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