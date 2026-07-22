Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.86 and traded as high as C$17.88. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$17.88, with a volume of 3,272 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBL shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Pollard Banknote from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$29.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBL

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.17. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm had revenue of C$141.64 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 2.0250184 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Pollard Banknote's payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

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