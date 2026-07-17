Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Shares Down 6.7% - What's Next?

Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY - Get Free Report) was down 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.5150. 1,392,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,363,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PONY. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Pony AI in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.60 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pony AI from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pony AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pony AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pony AI

Pony AI Stock Down 4.5%

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 4.04. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Pony AI had a negative net margin of 128.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pony AI

In other Pony AI news, CFO Haojun Wang sold 13,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $94,331.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,442,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,577.44. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ning Zhang sold 17,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $119,000.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 630,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,547.74. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 45,558 shares of company stock valued at $312,528 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pony AI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pony AI by 103.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62,748 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pony AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Pony AI by 71.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,662 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc develops and commercializes autonomous driving technologies for passenger mobility, freight transportation and other applications. Its proprietary Virtual Driver platform integrates software, hardware and services, while its PonyWorld world model supports the development and deployment of its autonomous driving systems. The company operates three primary business lines: Robotaxi services, Robotruck services and Intelligent Solutions, which include autonomous driving domain controllers and other technology products and services for automakers and industry customers.

Founded in late 2016 in Fremont, California, by Jun “James” Peng and Tiancheng Lou, Pony.ai is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

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