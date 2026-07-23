Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.660-10.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Pool alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised Pool from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pool from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $262.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pool

Pool Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $196.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $195.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.82. Pool has a one year low of $172.68 and a one year high of $345.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Pool's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

Pool declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 40,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,057,002.60. The trade was a 33.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Hope bought 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.41 per share, for a total transaction of $90,206.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $715,039.98. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,042,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Key Pool News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Pool by 42.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company's stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pool, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pool wasn't on the list.

While Pool currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here