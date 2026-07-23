Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Pool had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pool updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.660-10.960 EPS.

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Pool Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Pool stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.63. 384,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pool has a 12-month low of $172.68 and a 12-month high of $345.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $195.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Pool's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pool from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pool from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Pool announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Pool

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pool news, Director John E. Stokely bought 1,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.06 per share, with a total value of $193,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,363.80. The trade was a 6.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Hope bought 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.41 per share, for a total transaction of $90,206.24. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $715,039.98. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,042,747. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Pool by 719.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company's stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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