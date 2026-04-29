Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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POOL has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $265.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on POOL

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $216.52 on Monday. Pool has a 1 year low of $195.49 and a 1 year high of $345.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $214.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.89.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. Analysts predict that Pool will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Romain Kenneth G. St acquired 5,560 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.67 per share, with a total value of $1,215,805.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 82,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,115,716.15. This trade represents a 7.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 110,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,572,140. The trade was a 4.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Pool by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Pool News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pool’s April-quarter earnings beat consensus on EPS and the company provided FY2026 EPS guidance (10.87–11.17), which shows management expects continued profitability. Analysts currently expect ~11.07 EPS for the year — the guidance helps set expectations for investors. (Company earnings release — Apr 23)

Pool’s April-quarter earnings beat consensus on EPS and the company provided FY2026 EPS guidance (10.87–11.17), which shows management expects continued profitability. Analysts currently expect ~11.07 EPS for the year — the guidance helps set expectations for investors. (Company earnings release — Apr 23) Positive Sentiment: Industry demand signal — a recent market review of the global swimming pool treatment chemicals market points to steady seasonal demand and ongoing replacement/maintenance spending that supports Pool’s consumables and chemicals sales. This kind of industry backdrop is supportive for recurring revenue. Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Global Market Review and Forecast

Industry demand signal — a recent market review of the global swimming pool treatment chemicals market points to steady seasonal demand and ongoing replacement/maintenance spending that supports Pool’s consumables and chemicals sales. This kind of industry backdrop is supportive for recurring revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Emerging product/technology mentions in the pool space (e.g., Aiper’s AI-powered pool opening tools) highlight incremental innovation that could shift some end-customer spending patterns (automation/robotics vs. traditional chemicals and services). Impact on POOL is indirect and likely gradual. Aiper Introduces Smarter, AI-Powered Approach to Pool Opening Season

Emerging product/technology mentions in the pool space (e.g., Aiper’s AI-powered pool opening tools) highlight incremental innovation that could shift some end-customer spending patterns (automation/robotics vs. traditional chemicals and services). Impact on POOL is indirect and likely gradual. Negative Sentiment: Mixed revenue signal and investor reaction — while EPS beat, reported quarterly revenue and other topline details were viewed as less convincing by the market (driving the intraday selloff). Management’s words and the revenue trajectory likely matter more than the EPS beat for a growth/retailer name like POOL.

Mixed revenue signal and investor reaction — while EPS beat, reported quarterly revenue and other topline details were viewed as less convincing by the market (driving the intraday selloff). Management’s words and the revenue trajectory likely matter more than the EPS beat for a growth/retailer name like POOL. Negative Sentiment: Technicals and valuation/headwinds — shares are trading below the 200-day moving average, and today’s volume exceeded the average, indicating heavier selling. The stock’s P/E (~20.8) and PEG (~2.86) reflect mid-to-high growth expectations; any sign of slowing top-line momentum can prompt multiple compression. Higher debt-to-equity (~1.09) and a modest quick ratio may also concern some investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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