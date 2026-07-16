Popular (BPOP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.69 per share and revenue of $878.4060 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.48. Popular had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $816.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $866.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP opened at $171.01 on Thursday. Popular has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $171.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Popular's dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Cristin Gonzalez-Noguera sold 6,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $920,762.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,480.05. This represents a 35.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro M. Ballester sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,200. This trade represents a 39.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $4,415,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Popular by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Popular from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $141.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Popular from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Popular from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Popular from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $177.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPOP

About Popular

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company's product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

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