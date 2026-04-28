Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Issues Earnings Results

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $109.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $93.99 million.

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Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of Porch Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. 3,354,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,431. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.80 and a beta of 3.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRCH shares. Zacks Research upgraded Porch Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Porch Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRCH

Insider Transactions at Porch Group

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 62,801 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $509,944.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 2,485,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,185,329.36. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman sold 121,242 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $984,485.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,928,071 shares in the company, valued at $137,455,936.52. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 936,782 shares of company stock worth $6,939,605 over the last 90 days. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beartown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,108,000. Veradace Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,193,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Porch Group by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,341 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Porch Group by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,246,208 shares of the company's stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 486,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company's stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a technology-driven home services platform designed to connect homeowners with professional contractors, maintenance providers and home improvement specialists. Through its online marketplace and proprietary software solutions, Porch enables users to research, compare and book services ranging from home repairs and remodeling to maintenance and renovations. The company's platform integrates detailed provider profiles, customer reviews and real-time appointment scheduling to streamline the process of sourcing and managing home projects.

In addition to its core marketplace, Porch offers software products tailored for service professionals.

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