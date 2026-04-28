Portillo's (PTLO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0082 per share and revenue of $183.1970 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.50 million. Portillo's had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Portillo's's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Portillo's to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Portillo's Stock Performance

Portillo's stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. 124,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $477.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.68. Portillo's has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portillo's

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 286,000 shares of Portillo's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $1,481,480.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 416,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,175. The trade was a 219.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Portillo's

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Portillo's by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Portillo's by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,135 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo's in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTLO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Portillo's from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Portillo's from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Portillo's in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Portillo's in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Portillo's in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTLO

About Portillo's

Portillo’s, Inc operates a fast‐casual restaurant chain best known for its Chicago‐style menu, featuring Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago‐style hot dogs, char‐grilled burgers, salads, crinkle‐cut fries and hand‐spun milkshakes. In addition to its signature sandwiches and dogs, the company offers a selection of desserts—including its famous chocolate cake and frozen custard—as well as catering services designed to bring its Midwestern flavors to corporate and social events.

The company was founded in 1963 by Dick Portillo, who opened the first Portillo’s in Villa Park, Illinois.

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