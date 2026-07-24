Portland General Electric (POR) to Post Earnings on Friday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $847.5980 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.19). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.12%.The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Portland General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of POR stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $51.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Portland General Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $50.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on POR

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $367,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,909.91. This trade represents a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,927.20. This trade represents a 385.36% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 719 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 61.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon's largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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