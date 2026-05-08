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Portman Ridge Finance Corp Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:BCIC)

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Portman Ridge Finance logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Portman Ridge declared a monthly dividend of $0.09 per share, payable May 29 to stockholders of record on May 18 (ex-dividend date May 18), implying a 13.7% yield.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results with $0.55 EPS, beating the $0.32 consensus by $0.23; analysts forecast ~1.55 EPS for the year and the firm posted a 12.91% return on equity and an 18.79% net margin.
  • BCIC stock opened at $7.86, trades below its 50-day SMA of $8.42 and within a 52-week range of $7.11–$13.50, with a market cap of approximately $97.3 million and a P/E of 13.79.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:BCIC - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Up 3.4%

BCIC stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 18.79%. Research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, industrial & environmental services, logistics & distribution, media & telecommunications, real estate, education, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defense, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, consumer products, business services, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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