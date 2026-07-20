Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.46% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on POST. Barclays dropped their price target on Post from $127.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Post from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Post from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.40.

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Post Stock Performance

POST traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 191,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Post has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $117.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Post had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.01%.The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,186 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $649,839.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,990.35. This represents a 29.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Post during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Post by 119.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Positive Sentiment: No direct positive catalyst for Post Holdings was mentioned in the articles provided.

No direct positive catalyst for Post Holdings was mentioned in the articles provided. Neutral Sentiment: The news flow included unrelated biotech, banking, and macro headlines, but nothing specific to Post Holdings that would clearly move the stock. Article Title

The news flow included unrelated biotech, banking, and macro headlines, but nothing specific to Post Holdings that would clearly move the stock. Negative Sentiment: With no new company announcement, investors may be focusing on Post Holdings’ recent weakness relative to its moving averages and the lack of near-term catalysts.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

See Also

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