Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.46 and last traded at $86.7350, with a volume of 307481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.41.

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Post News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintained a favorable outlook on Post Holdings NYSE: POST , with a reported average price target of about $119.40 , implying potential upside from current trading levels. Post Holdings, Inc. NYSE: POST Receives $119.40 Average PT from Analysts

Analysts maintained a favorable outlook on , with a reported average price target of about , implying potential upside from current trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Post Holdings recently reported earnings per share above estimates , but revenue was slightly below consensus , leaving investors with a mixed but not alarming fundamental update. Referenced article

Post Holdings recently reported , but revenue was , leaving investors with a mixed but not alarming fundamental update. Negative Sentiment: POST shares have weakened materially and are trading close to the stock’s 52-week low, signaling ongoing investor concern about growth, leverage, and whether recent results are enough to justify a recovery.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on POST shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Post in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Post from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Post from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Post from $127.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.40.

View Our Latest Report on Post

Post Stock Down 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company's fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average is $100.04. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,186 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $649,839.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,586,990.35. This trade represents a 29.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Post

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Post by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,875 shares of the company's stock worth $303,678,000 after acquiring an additional 114,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth $113,660,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Post by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Post by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 462,631 shares of the company's stock worth $45,736,000 after buying an additional 135,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Post by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 415,493 shares of the company's stock worth $41,155,000 after buying an additional 212,325 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

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