Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0969 per share and revenue of $25.8580 million for the quarter. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.41 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PSTL opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.31 million, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $21.60. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $20.00 target price on Postal Realty Trust and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Postal Realty Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Postal Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,287 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,204 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 287,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 43,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company's stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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