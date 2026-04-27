Powell Industries (POWL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Powell Industries to post earnings of $4.05 per share and revenue of $297.1080 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $251.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Powell Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $252.76 on Monday. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $258.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business's 50 day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.36.

Powell Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Powell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total value of $1,038,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,568,539.96. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 149,334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total value of $25,000,004.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,796,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $300,682,087.62. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 248,688 shares of company stock valued at $44,535,053 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 362.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on POWL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Powell Industries from $142.33 to $160.33 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Glj Research started coverage on Powell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Powell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Texas Capital raised Powell Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Powell Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Powell Industries

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm's offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell's products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

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