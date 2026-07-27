Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$102.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. National Bank Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POW. Desjardins increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotia increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$79.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$84.90.

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Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 0.5%

POW traded down C$0.43 on Monday, hitting C$92.47. The company had a trading volume of 235,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,800. The company has a market cap of C$58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.73. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$54.77 and a 12-month high of C$93.92. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$86.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.85.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.96 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms.

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