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Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Power Co. of Canada logo with Financial Services background
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Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$93.07 and last traded at C$91.44, with a volume of 2952372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$91.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on POW. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$83.20.

Read Our Latest Report on POW

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 0.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of C$10.96 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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