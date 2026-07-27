Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$93.92 and last traded at C$93.24, with a volume of 10238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.90.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotia upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$79.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Power Co. of Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$83.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on POW

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$86.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.96 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms.

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