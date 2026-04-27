Power Probe (PWR)'s (PWR) "House Stock" Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital Group

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Power Probe (PWR) Stock Performance

's stock had its "house stock" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, London Stock Exchange reports.

Power Probe (PWR) stock opened at GBX 71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £52.33 million and a P/E ratio of 6.72. Power Probe has a 1-year low of GBX 65 and a 1-year high of GBX 103.

Power Probe (PWR) Company Profile

Power Probe was founded in 1992 in California, USA, and has grown to become an internationally renowned brand, designing and distributing over 120 products. It is driven by a relentless focus on product quality, continuous innovation and customer care, as captured in its mission statement: "Simplifying Automotive Diagnostics". The Group aims to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and drive long-term value for its shareholders by pursuing this core mission, and its strategy is focused around three primary objectives: 1.

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