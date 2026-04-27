Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Power Probe (PWR)'s (PWR) "House Stock" Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026

Key Points

  • Shore Capital Group reiterated its "house stock" rating on Power Probe (LON:PWR) in a client research note.
  • Power Probe shares opened at GBX 71 with a market cap of £52.33 million, a P/E of 6.72, and a 12‑month range of GBX 65–103.
  • Founded in 1992, Power Probe designs and distributes over 120 automotive diagnostic products and is focused on sustainable, profitable growth to drive long‑term shareholder value.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Power Probe (PWR).

Power Probe (PWR) (LON:PWR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Power Probe (PWR) Stock Performance

Power Probe (PWR) stock opened at GBX 71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £52.33 million and a P/E ratio of 6.72. Power Probe has a 1-year low of GBX 65 and a 1-year high of GBX 103.

Power Probe (PWR) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Probe was founded in 1992 in California, USA, and has grown to become an internationally renowned brand, designing and distributing over 120 products. It is driven by a relentless focus on product quality, continuous innovation and customer care, as captured in its mission statement: "Simplifying Automotive Diagnostics". The Group aims to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and drive long-term value for its shareholders by pursuing this core mission, and its strategy is focused around three primary objectives: 1.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Power Probe (PWR) Right Now?

Before you consider Power Probe (PWR), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Power Probe (PWR) wasn't on the list.

While Power Probe (PWR) currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines