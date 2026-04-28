Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Stock Price Down 8.5% - Time to Sell?

Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.13 and last traded at $67.95. 110,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.27.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Power Solutions International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital set a $107.00 target price on Power Solutions International in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Power Solutions International from $110.51 to $92.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Power Solutions International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $99.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSIX

Power Solutions International Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Solutions International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Solutions International by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 328,761 shares of the company's stock worth $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 122,672 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Solutions International by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 64,160 shares of the company's stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company's stock.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of integrated powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle, industrial and military applications. Headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois, the company develops and assembles advanced diesel engine and transmission packages under the Atlas® brand, combining proprietary engine technology with high-efficiency transmissions to deliver power-dense systems. These solutions are tailored for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses, construction equipment, generator sets and specialty vehicles.

In addition to complete powertrain systems, the company offers a broad range of component products including diesel engines, transmissions and aftertreatment modules.

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